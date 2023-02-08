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02/04/2023: Mr. David elaborates on the reasons for suing Sara Lihong Wei and the great significance of the verdict to the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement
02/04/2023 长岛哥阐释为什么要起诉魏丽红，以及这个判决对新中国联邦和爆料革命的巨大意义