Russia Angry! Japan Supplies Hundreds of SDF Vehicles and Other Military Equipment to Ukraine
Published Thursday |
US Military News


June 15, 2023


We appreciate you stopping by our channel again. In today's video, we'll discuss a subject that is currently quite popular and has drawn a lot of interest: Japan To Supply 100 SDF Vehicles To Ukraine during the continuing conflict with Russia.


Drones, safety masks, and bulletproof clothing are just a few of the equipment the Japanese government has sent as a sign of support.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


