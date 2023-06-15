Russia Angry! Japan Supplies Hundreds of SDF Vehicles and Other Military Equipment to Ukraine

US Military News
June 15, 2023
We appreciate you stopping by our channel again. In today's video, we'll discuss a subject that is currently quite popular and has drawn a lot of interest: Japan To Supply 100 SDF Vehicles To Ukraine during the continuing conflict with Russia.
Drones, safety masks, and bulletproof clothing are just a few of the equipment the Japanese government has sent as a sign of support.
