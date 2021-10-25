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The Legal process of being 'saved': How the Godhead evaluates petitions
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1 view • October 25, 2021
This video shows you the process that the Lord Jesus Christ goes through to evaluate a petition that He has received. We explain that being “saved” is NOT always instantaneous, and the Lord Jesus Christ takes His time to evaluate a person before He makes His decisions.
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
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