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THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022 PT. 5...BIBLE NUMEROLOGY AND PROPHETIC EDITION filmed 12.28-29.21
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THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022 PT. 5...BIBLE NUMEROLOGY AND PROPHETIC EDITION
filmed 12.28-29.21
This is Part 5 of The Holy Ghost using NABIY A. Coleman,Jr. to share A REVEALED Word from Heaven,to ALERT,INFORM AND TO PREPARE The Nation
AND The Body of Christ,for the upcoming things that are going to happen in 2022.
THIS IS THE FIFTH PART OF THE PROPHETIC SECTION....(YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS)...
While there are going to be MANY that are going to be saying "Peace,Peace",that is NOT what The Holy Ghost is revealing unto His
Servants,The Prophets. On the CONTRARY,what is coming is more of The Judgement of God,AND THAT is confirmed by Bible Numerology...When one
has been Blessed by The Holy Ghost to STUDY Bible Numerology,(which is important in this life and this world),then one will KNOW what's
coming...because The Holy Ghost doesn't want us to be UNPREPARED... MANY MESSAGES tend to OFFEND people when delivered unto sheep and even
Leaders ALIKE. IF The Word of God DOESN'T OFFEND,then CHANGE CAN'T OCCUR...REPENTANCE DOESN'T SEEM NECESSARY...BUT IT SURELY IS!!! And until
THIS NATION GETS BACK IN POSITION FACING YHVH,then the healing CANNOT take place.
The THOUGHT of THIS Broadcast is:
"THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...",
and THE TITLE is:
"Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022",and this is PT. 5,and was ORIGINALLY filmed on December 28th on into
December 29th, 2021... LATE NIGHT...And this is the "BIBLE NUMEROLOGY AND PROPHETIC EDITION" Series.
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also
appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share LIFE CHANGING,SOUL
CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth
Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at:
https://cash.app/$TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#FOLLOWTHEHOLYGHOSTANDNOTMAN
#READTHEBIBLEBECAUSETHETRUTHISINTHERE
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
filmed 12.28-29.21
This is Part 5 of The Holy Ghost using NABIY A. Coleman,Jr. to share A REVEALED Word from Heaven,to ALERT,INFORM AND TO PREPARE The Nation
AND The Body of Christ,for the upcoming things that are going to happen in 2022.
THIS IS THE FIFTH PART OF THE PROPHETIC SECTION....(YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS)...
While there are going to be MANY that are going to be saying "Peace,Peace",that is NOT what The Holy Ghost is revealing unto His
Servants,The Prophets. On the CONTRARY,what is coming is more of The Judgement of God,AND THAT is confirmed by Bible Numerology...When one
has been Blessed by The Holy Ghost to STUDY Bible Numerology,(which is important in this life and this world),then one will KNOW what's
coming...because The Holy Ghost doesn't want us to be UNPREPARED... MANY MESSAGES tend to OFFEND people when delivered unto sheep and even
Leaders ALIKE. IF The Word of God DOESN'T OFFEND,then CHANGE CAN'T OCCUR...REPENTANCE DOESN'T SEEM NECESSARY...BUT IT SURELY IS!!! And until
THIS NATION GETS BACK IN POSITION FACING YHVH,then the healing CANNOT take place.
The THOUGHT of THIS Broadcast is:
"THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...",
and THE TITLE is:
"Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022",and this is PT. 5,and was ORIGINALLY filmed on December 28th on into
December 29th, 2021... LATE NIGHT...And this is the "BIBLE NUMEROLOGY AND PROPHETIC EDITION" Series.
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also
appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share LIFE CHANGING,SOUL
CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth
Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at:
https://cash.app/$TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#FOLLOWTHEHOLYGHOSTANDNOTMAN
#READTHEBIBLEBECAUSETHETRUTHISINTHERE
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
Keywords
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