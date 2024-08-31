BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DESECRATION OF OCEAN FISH HABITAT by WINDFARMS – Adrian Lippi; Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom, Aug 31, 2024 MVI_0006
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
291 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • 8 months ago

Were there 100 of us? You be the estimator; there was definitely more than 50. My first rally in almost 4 months, this Saturday 31st August, 2024; a wintry windy afternoon on the exposed near-foreshore of Perth water, beside Riverside Drive, close to Supreme Court Gardens. Some good speeches, a catch-up chance for me with folk I know from my last 4 years of attending rallies in Perth. But where are the thousands of Western Australians who need to be attending the critically important events, before it’s too late to turn the erosion of our freedoms around?
Disclaimer: Any negative aspersions from me in this video towards any individual or organisation, including governments, are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.

Keywords
freedomcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticstyrannyhuman rightsdictatorshipdissentfamily valuespolice corruptionchild exploitationalbanesenuremberg codeone nationsaving australiaparliamentary improvementnational id legislation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy