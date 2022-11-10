The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "DAWN of THIS Rising Messianic Age" or How God Brings A Sea Of LOVE!

THIS EPISODE: "DAWN of THIS Rising Messianic Age" based on the book "The Bible As A Rising Civiliization" by Dr. Paul Mali, was originally broadcast live on February 23, 2000 on KGHP-FM in Gig Harbor, WA.This show is dedicated to Dawn Romero, who rediscovered this show, and without whom you would likely not be able to hear Sid Canoe shows today!





Evergreen analysis years ahead of it's time, travel through theater of the mind with your host Sid Canoe where every show is a work of art in the humanitarian sphere. We visit various places, persons, principles and things. Sid Canoe may not agree with every utterance from way back when, but usually does. All of these classic archived episodes are uploaded very much as they sounded on the radio with little or no editing.









Not many KGHP-FM broadcasters captured every minute of every one of their own live community radio broadcasts. Neither was Sid Canoe able to do this, but he gave it a good effort, so please forgive any missing portions of text as he reads from various scientific and Bible student texts. There's only hope for all mankind and in today's world there is truly only one true narrative. Again we are happy to share the most prescient show online or on the air with our predictions from 23 years ago. How'd we do? Like, share and subscribe?









STORY: For nearly 2 years Zidkenu worked as an after hours volunteer at a high school community radio station as host of a family reggae show called "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe. He occasionally discussed Bible topics. Then a new manager came in with an atheist sidekick and began a campaign of harassement and defamation against Zid because they didn't like him talking about God on the air. Zid was fired for refusing to run a commercial they ordered him to play "without comment" which seven times stated that Zidkenu was "the devil". Then they defamed him in the local press, saying he had traits of the devil. Zid had the support of co-workers and fans, but the school sided with the new manager, citing concerns about "the separation of Church and State". For his part, Zidkenu had helped the station as an unpaid volunteer, providing professional expertise and technical assistance to the same pair who attacked him. He always tried to do what was right, even in the face of malicious persecution. The American Center for Law and Justice agreed to take the case, and KIRO radio invited him to be a guest, but then Al Gore and George Bush tied in Florida and all the lawyers and media flew south.









"It is enough for the student to be like his teacher, and the servant like his master. If the head of the house has been called Beelzebub, how much more the members of his household!" Matt10:25









"Zidkenu" represents the umbrella topic of GOD's KINGDOM





Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity





Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu





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