Freemasonry is a philosophical system that focuses on morals and ethics, using symbols and allegories to express its ideas. Famous is the symbol of the all-seeing eye which also represents the Great architect of the universe. The square on the bottom represents lower aspects of the self. The compass on top represents rulership over base instincts of the being. When fused, the student is encouraged to draw a moral boundary around their actions and behaviors. The freemason should live according to the principles of friendship and love. The G in the middle can stand for many things, such as God, geometry, the generative principle, care. ect

Light freemasonry emphasizes self-improvement and the pursuit of truth and knowledge. Dark fraternal groups of fake masons that function in a fashion of service to self rather than service to others while feigning to practice an ancient code of ethics. A mason's inability to follow its true teachings is considered a failure of freemasonry 101 forever.





The laws of nature fascinate a freemason. The freezing point of water at 32 degrees fahrenheit is one of them. Amazed they are by the Sun's design to provide us with sustenance.

It's about helping a good person become a better person, instead of trying to change someone who is already bad into a good person.



