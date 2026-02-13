BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🚨Whistleblower Cathy O'Brien recalls the horror of CIA's 'Epstein island of its time'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
101 views • 2 days ago

🚨 Whistleblower recalls the horror of CIA’s ‘Epstein island of its time’

US government is not going to help the people of America deal with child sex trafficking and the use of trafficked kids for blackmail, because the US government is involved in it, American author and whistleblower Cathy O’Brien warned.

💬 “Even if we have a clean person in power, they’re going to be undermined at every turn,” she lamented.

O’Brien also claimed that child sex trafficking linked to blackmail videos “has now become the most lucrative business in the world.”

👉 Previously, O’Brien’s warnings were dismissed by the US mainstream media as conspiracy theories.

Now that the sordid affairs of Jeffrey Epstein and his rich clients are being exposed, they don’t sound so outlandish anymore, do they.

Adding: 

🚨 Father of Epstein pal runs a child charity in Ukraine

Investor Keith Frankel apparently inquired about some kind of “body boxes” in an email sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 and released as part of the Epstein files disclosure.

📌 Fun fact: Keith’s daddy Ed runs Tikva Children’s Home, a charity for Jewish kids in Odessa.

A refuge for abandoned children, run by a family member of a guy who was mentioned several hundred times in the Epstein files and who showed interest in “body boxes”? Totally not suspicious at all!

Oh, and that photo of Keith with the current US Attorney General Pam Bondi totally does not hint at a possible conflict of interest! (photo was shown, his arm around Bondi's back & Bondi big smile).

Adding:

🚨 Epstein emails reveal cage purchases

Newly surfaced emails show Jeffrey Epstein discussing the purchase of large cages, including photos and pricing inquiries for birds and other animals at his property.

At the same time, multiple victims in court testimony and investigations alleged being confined or restrained during abuse, which investigators examined as part of the broader case surrounding Epstein’s properties and activities.

Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
