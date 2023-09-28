I'M EXPOSING WHAT THEY ARE PLANNING FOR US

“Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”
– Benjamin
Franklin
The Slavery Contract:
https://internationalman.com/articles/the-slavery-contract/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mua2IvYx9yc
Everything Inside Me
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.