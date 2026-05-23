BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20260527 S3EMaySpecial12) Ralph Rebandt For MI Governor Courtesy WAAM YAH Rebroadcast BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • Today

CTP (20260527 S3EMaySpecial12) Ralph Rebandt For MI Governor Courtesy WAAM YAH Rebroadcast BTS/SP
CTP (S3EMaySpecial12) What Does It Mean To Govern By Truth

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We hand off to Ed Bondarenka’s interview with Michigan governor candidate Ralph Rebant as he argues he is being targeted through a ballot signature challenge and vows to fight it through the courts. We also press into his Christian worldview on governing, from taxes and budgets to prisons, infrastructure, guns, and even a gold-backed depository concept.

• rebroadcast setup and why this interview airs

• claim of ballot access obstruction and critique of unelected election staff

• election integrity concerns tied to record retention and accountability

• Rebant’s background as pastor, entrepreneur, and former union member

• moral case against expanding casinos and gambling

• faith-based prison reform and recidivism outcomes

• truth as a unifying message and the lighthouse symbolism

• 2022 campaign lessons and resistance from party leadership

• questions on lieutenant governor selection and constitutional process

• Flint water crisis priorities and Line 5 framed as international

• proposal to eliminate property tax and restructure school administration

• budget cutting plan, privatization, and a “REBA” audit approach

• Second Amendment support, constitutional carry, and repeal of red flag laws

• gold and silver legal tender proposal through a state depository model

SEND US FEEDBACK: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/fan_mail/new

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear

AI images/videos/audio CTP uses: https://tinyurl.com/GalaxyMagicaAI

https://tinyurl.com/BookPromotionViaFiverr

Keywords
politicselectionconstitutiondebatepodcastchristiangopgovernorrepublicanmichigangubernatorialmijlenarddetroitchristitutionalistmidterms2026election2026
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy