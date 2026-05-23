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CTP (20260527 S3EMaySpecial12) Ralph Rebandt For MI Governor Courtesy WAAM YAH Rebroadcast BTS/SP
CTP (S3EMaySpecial12) What Does It Mean To Govern By Truth
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective
We hand off to Ed Bondarenka’s interview with Michigan governor candidate Ralph Rebant as he argues he is being targeted through a ballot signature challenge and vows to fight it through the courts. We also press into his Christian worldview on governing, from taxes and budgets to prisons, infrastructure, guns, and even a gold-backed depository concept.
• rebroadcast setup and why this interview airs
• claim of ballot access obstruction and critique of unelected election staff
• election integrity concerns tied to record retention and accountability
• Rebant’s background as pastor, entrepreneur, and former union member
• moral case against expanding casinos and gambling
• faith-based prison reform and recidivism outcomes
• truth as a unifying message and the lighthouse symbolism
• 2022 campaign lessons and resistance from party leadership
• questions on lieutenant governor selection and constitutional process
• Flint water crisis priorities and Line 5 framed as international
• proposal to eliminate property tax and restructure school administration
• budget cutting plan, privatization, and a “REBA” audit approach
• Second Amendment support, constitutional carry, and repeal of red flag laws
• gold and silver legal tender proposal through a state depository model
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