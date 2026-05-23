CTP (20260527 S3EMaySpecial12) Ralph Rebandt For MI Governor Courtesy WAAM YAH Rebroadcast BTS/SP

CTP (S3EMaySpecial12) What Does It Mean To Govern By Truth

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We hand off to Ed Bondarenka’s interview with Michigan governor candidate Ralph Rebant as he argues he is being targeted through a ballot signature challenge and vows to fight it through the courts. We also press into his Christian worldview on governing, from taxes and budgets to prisons, infrastructure, guns, and even a gold-backed depository concept.

• rebroadcast setup and why this interview airs

• claim of ballot access obstruction and critique of unelected election staff

• election integrity concerns tied to record retention and accountability

• Rebant’s background as pastor, entrepreneur, and former union member

• moral case against expanding casinos and gambling

• faith-based prison reform and recidivism outcomes

• truth as a unifying message and the lighthouse symbolism

• 2022 campaign lessons and resistance from party leadership

• questions on lieutenant governor selection and constitutional process

• Flint water crisis priorities and Line 5 framed as international

• proposal to eliminate property tax and restructure school administration

• budget cutting plan, privatization, and a “REBA” audit approach

• Second Amendment support, constitutional carry, and repeal of red flag laws

• gold and silver legal tender proposal through a state depository model

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