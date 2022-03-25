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Government Collapse Preludes the Truth About Covid Jab
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51 views • March 25, 2022
Propaganda, censorship, and fear have led to the false narrative that the Covid 19 jab is a good thing when it is becoming clear that it is not. The government's own data proves this and yet it continues to lie about the science they claim supports it. Politics should stay out of science and medicine and stop making up fake information to support their goals.
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