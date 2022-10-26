Situation Update, Oct 26, 2022 - The vaccine Berlin Wall is finally being TORN DOWN

0:00 Update on Numanna

15:55 Other News

38:38 Mr. William Kirk





- NY Supreme Court smacks down NYC vaccine mandate

- 16 sanitation workers just took down the vaccine "Berlin Wall" in NY

- Why telling the TRUTH is a moral MUST

- Silence is complicity with evil

- US govt. buying huge quantities of radiological decontamination equipment

- Includes M8 paper, used for detecting chemical weapons

- 40% - 50% crop losses forecast for the Southern Hemisphere this crop season

- UK doctors are being brainwashed with transgender lunacy

- House Democrats RETRACT letter calling for diplomacy solution in Ukraine

- Now, anyone calling for PEACE is labeled a "Putin puppet"

- The powers that be want WAR at any cost, and they want it NOW

- Interview with Mr. William Kirk on ATF overreach, gun rights and arm braces





