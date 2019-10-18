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Episode 25 - 20191018- Ting Orthodontics
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2 views • July 04, 2020
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Who thought orthodontics could be so interesting? Episode 25 proves that it sure can be as we visit Dr. Richard Ting. Dr. Ting is breaking new ground with revolutionary techniques that have patients and other doctors from around the world coming to him for treatment and to learn. Something we talked about before we filmed but didn't make it into the final footage was that his work has been effective in helping many children that have been suffering from what has been diagnosed as ADHD. The root problem is that the children are not getting enough sleep due to airway problems, which is something Dr. Ting can fix. This episode was a real eye opener to me on a topic I've never given a lot of thought to.
Guest: Dr. Richard Ting
Company: Ting Orthodontics
Website: www.tingortho.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TingOrthodontics/
Instagram: @ting_ortho
Phone: 949-459-2882
Address: 30212 Thomas Suite 250, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Who thought orthodontics could be so interesting? Episode 25 proves that it sure can be as we visit Dr. Richard Ting. Dr. Ting is breaking new ground with revolutionary techniques that have patients and other doctors from around the world coming to him for treatment and to learn. Something we talked about before we filmed but didn't make it into the final footage was that his work has been effective in helping many children that have been suffering from what has been diagnosed as ADHD. The root problem is that the children are not getting enough sleep due to airway problems, which is something Dr. Ting can fix. This episode was a real eye opener to me on a topic I've never given a lot of thought to.
Guest: Dr. Richard Ting
Company: Ting Orthodontics
Website: www.tingortho.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TingOrthodontics/
Instagram: @ting_ortho
Phone: 949-459-2882
Address: 30212 Thomas Suite 250, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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