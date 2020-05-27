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The God gene hypothesis proposes that human spirituality is influenced by heredity and..- Bill Gates
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118 views • May 27, 2020
The God gene hypothesis proposes that human spirituality is influenced by heredity and..- Bill Gates | The World According to Me
► Description
"The God gene hypothesis proposes that human spirituality is influenced by heredity and that a specific gene called vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2), predisposes humans towards spiritual/mystic experiences.The idea has been proposed by Dean Hamer"
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
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► Description
"The God gene hypothesis proposes that human spirituality is influenced by heredity and that a specific gene called vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2), predisposes humans towards spiritual/mystic experiences.The idea has been proposed by Dean Hamer"
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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