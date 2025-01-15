Full Wolf Moon 2025 - John Graf From LA - Fire Update

Jan 13 2025 - Talked to John last night and he is ok!





If you want to support this channel

email- [email protected]

If you want to support this channel

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MikeDeckerSkyMilitia?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g

Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

ABQ Skywatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos



