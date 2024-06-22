BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HILARIOUS! INSIDE OUT 2 MOVIE REVIEW!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
36 views • 10 months ago

Delving into the movie experience of "Inside Out 2", the speaker shares humorous and awkward moments at the theater, initially skeptical but surprised by the depth of the film. They discuss themes of adolescence, emotions, and puberty, appreciating the nuanced portrayal and relatable challenges. Reflecting on anxiety and emotional growth, the speaker praises the storytelling and humor, recommending the film for its engaging portrayal. Expressing a hope for a sequel, they suggest exploring the protagonist's high school and dating experiences.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

