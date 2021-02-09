Calling Out Cancel Culture

Cancel Culture is invading and infecting everyday life as we know it. A lot of corporations are supporting and endorsing, the new normal that none of us want. We the people, need to take power away from the Oligarchs, The Globalist Central Banks, The de facto Governments, and Globalist corporations, by simply walking out of their system, and NOT operating in it. We the people need to unite and form our own economies since I see no reason why their globalist economy needs to stand any longer. Only We the people can do this, and we need to get out of the habit of buying, selling, and consuming.