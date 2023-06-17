Create New Account
Biden Did That!
25 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published Yesterday |

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Watch, enjoy, like, share, & leave a comment to let us know what you think!

I (Steve Baldassari) spent almost 24 hours straight piecing together this short video masterpiece. This video is the American Patriots for God and Country latest rendition of the Joe Biden C'mon Man REMIX - WTFBRAHH video (https://youtu.be/dwoN-FvVEsA).

Song Credit: The Remix Bros - C'mon Man

https://www.shazam.com/track/533851522/cmon-man

Related Article: Biden Kicks Off His Campaign to Court the Suburban Women Vote by Groping the Breasts of Actress Eva Longoria, Only to Get His Hands Batted Away - https://beckernews.com/watch-biden-gropes-actress-eva-longoria-at-white-house-event-50707

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

