Biden Did That!

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Watch, enjoy, like, share, & leave a comment to let us know what you think!
I (Steve Baldassari) spent almost 24 hours straight piecing together this short video masterpiece. This video is the American Patriots for God and Country latest rendition of the Joe Biden C'mon Man REMIX - WTFBRAHH video (https://youtu.be/dwoN-FvVEsA).
Song Credit: The Remix Bros - C'mon Man
https://www.shazam.com/track/533851522/cmon-man
Related Article: Biden Kicks Off His Campaign to Court the Suburban Women Vote by Groping the Breasts of Actress Eva Longoria, Only to Get His Hands Batted Away - https://beckernews.com/watch-biden-gropes-actress-eva-longoria-at-white-house-event-50707
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.