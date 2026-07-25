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IECV NV #966 - 👀 Starling & House Sparrows At The Birdbath And Feeder 🐤5-2-2019
IEnjoyCreatingVideos
IEnjoyCreatingVideos
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👀 Starling & House Sparrows At The Birdbath And Feeder 🐤... If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...🐤



#IECV #Naturevideos #IEnjoyCreatingVideos

 #HouseSparrows #Sparrows #Birds #Starlings #Birdbaths



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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