Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast -Latest-Scapegoat (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.11.17)

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The show's title is: Latest Scapegoat.
Dr Daniels reveals the latest scapegoat in the epidemic of deaths from prescription narcotics and who is really to blame.
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