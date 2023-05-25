The occult Masonic dollar bill talisman encodes the number 13 repeatedly. There are 13 stars above the eagles head, 13 steps on the Pyramid, 13 vertical bars on the shield, 13 horizontal stripes at the top of the shield, 13 leaves on the olive branch, 13 arrows, 13 fruits, and 13 numbers. There are 13 letters in Annuit Coeptis and 13 letters in E Pluribus Unim. The highest rite of York Freemasonry is the 13th degree. The number thirteen is not an unlucky number for them. It is an unlucky number for you.



The following presentation "The Occult Dollar Bill Talisman" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay



