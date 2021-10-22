CONGRESSMAN DECLARES 'LET'S GO BRANDON' ON THE FLOOR OF THE HOUSE

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It was bound to happen. People are having too much fun saying "Let's Go Brandon" as code for their displeasure towards Joe Biden. You knew congress was going to join in. On Thursday, a Florida Congressman said "Let's Go Brandon" on the floor of the house. "Let's Go Brandon" has been entered into the official record of the United States of America.