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Pfizer and Moderna Thawed: Warmed Vials Become 'Alive' Self-Moving Organisms (Dr Jane Ruby)
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321 views • December 19, 2021
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/pfizer-and-moderna-thawed-warmed-vials-become-alive-self-moving-organisms/
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/F/0/X/S/F0XSc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Dr Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss the findings of a group of doctors in South Korea, who call themselves the Korean Veritas Doctors for COVID-19.
After obtaining vials of partially-used vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, they claim to have observed “moving organisms” via stereomicroscopy at 400X magnification and they warmed the vials to human body temperatures (97ºF–99ºF).
This Korean group reportedly sent the samples to an OBGYN lab that is run by Dr Young Mi Lee, who is said to be coming forward and who will hopefully be on the Stew Peters show soon.
I found someone matching this description and was surprised to find that she’s a Manhattan-based Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. Is this the same person?
Dr. Ruby says she was just contacted by one of the Korean doctors and she says, “They’re very concerned. They just made these discoveries several days ago. They’re in the process of continuing their analysis with additional vials…
“They saw these forms under the microscope…start to, not only move, Stew but what’s really new about this is that they changed form, according to these doctors.
“And this goes along with what Fauci testifies to the House Energy Committee on December 4th, 2019, when he was expanding on the Executive Order that President Trump had signed in September of 2019. He embellished it by adding, ‘These are going to be mRNA particles. These are going to be self-assembling nanoparticles.’
“And these [Korean] doctors are apparently seeing this very same thing. And it’s interesting, we’ve all wondered why these materials have to be kept on dry ice, there are very strict parameters and now we’ve learned a lot more since then…
“Whatever’s in these vials, that we still need some chemical analysis on, they actually will start to do different things and become different things when they are warmed to 98 or so degrees.”
Dr Ruby shows three images from this group of doctors. The first shows a perfect disk-shaped object that’s reminiscent of those from a Pfizer vial and photographed by South African microscopy expert, Dr Xandré Botha.
They report that, “These disks apparently began to turn and spin – remember, there’s nothing added to it and there’s a cover plate, so they’re not moving it. These things are moving upon warming up to 98 degrees.
“Now, the second picture is particularly frightening, I think. It is a long, stringy wormlike-looking object/organism and they have a red arrow pointing to a section that in the video will show that it moved in a certain way, as soon as it was warmed-up to human temperatures.
“And then, the third picture that they gave me, that I brought here today, you see two sort-of striated organisms in the lower right hand corner. In the upper left hand corner, you see almost another set of what I would call ‘Twin Organisms’.
“According to them, when these were warmed – and this is the whole point – a lot of other people that have looked at this may have had it at room temperature or human temperature for many hours or days, we don’t know.
“We’ve got a real description of methodology, where they, specifically in their methodology, warmed-up the material and then saw the changes. They were not expecting the changes.
“So these twin objects right here all started to move, to attach to each other, they changed their shapes, they moved around. These people are literally blown away.
“They did find significant bacterial growth, Stew and I think I’ve reported before, in some of the Pfizer documents, where they have reported on…general reports on their safety and manufacturing practices; very loose, not according to full FDA regs.
“But they’ve talked about ‘colony-forming units’; that you can have a certain amount of bacteria in these things, as allowed by the FDA – which we know doesn’t exist right now.
“They also said that, in addition to the things that we see in these three photos (the other 4 photos are very similar to this), there are countless unidentified microorganisms. They are going to get to the bottom of this.
“I want you to know that they advised me that they are getting a large number of both Pfizer and Moderna vials that are sealed and that are going to be kept on the dry ice, according to protocol and they’re going to start looking at them and replicating their own work.
“This is where a lot of researchers – some of them have replicated their work, like Dr Botha. I have witnessed her on video – live video, showing me the replication of her steps. A number of other doctors have not done that but these doctors have and their plan is that they say they have made contact with a source, they are going to get, in their words, ‘many more vials’ and their going to focus on Moderna a Pfizer and I think that’s a good idea....
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/F/0/X/S/F0XSc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Dr Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss the findings of a group of doctors in South Korea, who call themselves the Korean Veritas Doctors for COVID-19.
After obtaining vials of partially-used vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, they claim to have observed “moving organisms” via stereomicroscopy at 400X magnification and they warmed the vials to human body temperatures (97ºF–99ºF).
This Korean group reportedly sent the samples to an OBGYN lab that is run by Dr Young Mi Lee, who is said to be coming forward and who will hopefully be on the Stew Peters show soon.
I found someone matching this description and was surprised to find that she’s a Manhattan-based Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. Is this the same person?
Dr. Ruby says she was just contacted by one of the Korean doctors and she says, “They’re very concerned. They just made these discoveries several days ago. They’re in the process of continuing their analysis with additional vials…
“They saw these forms under the microscope…start to, not only move, Stew but what’s really new about this is that they changed form, according to these doctors.
“And this goes along with what Fauci testifies to the House Energy Committee on December 4th, 2019, when he was expanding on the Executive Order that President Trump had signed in September of 2019. He embellished it by adding, ‘These are going to be mRNA particles. These are going to be self-assembling nanoparticles.’
“And these [Korean] doctors are apparently seeing this very same thing. And it’s interesting, we’ve all wondered why these materials have to be kept on dry ice, there are very strict parameters and now we’ve learned a lot more since then…
“Whatever’s in these vials, that we still need some chemical analysis on, they actually will start to do different things and become different things when they are warmed to 98 or so degrees.”
Dr Ruby shows three images from this group of doctors. The first shows a perfect disk-shaped object that’s reminiscent of those from a Pfizer vial and photographed by South African microscopy expert, Dr Xandré Botha.
They report that, “These disks apparently began to turn and spin – remember, there’s nothing added to it and there’s a cover plate, so they’re not moving it. These things are moving upon warming up to 98 degrees.
“Now, the second picture is particularly frightening, I think. It is a long, stringy wormlike-looking object/organism and they have a red arrow pointing to a section that in the video will show that it moved in a certain way, as soon as it was warmed-up to human temperatures.
“And then, the third picture that they gave me, that I brought here today, you see two sort-of striated organisms in the lower right hand corner. In the upper left hand corner, you see almost another set of what I would call ‘Twin Organisms’.
“According to them, when these were warmed – and this is the whole point – a lot of other people that have looked at this may have had it at room temperature or human temperature for many hours or days, we don’t know.
“We’ve got a real description of methodology, where they, specifically in their methodology, warmed-up the material and then saw the changes. They were not expecting the changes.
“So these twin objects right here all started to move, to attach to each other, they changed their shapes, they moved around. These people are literally blown away.
“They did find significant bacterial growth, Stew and I think I’ve reported before, in some of the Pfizer documents, where they have reported on…general reports on their safety and manufacturing practices; very loose, not according to full FDA regs.
“But they’ve talked about ‘colony-forming units’; that you can have a certain amount of bacteria in these things, as allowed by the FDA – which we know doesn’t exist right now.
“They also said that, in addition to the things that we see in these three photos (the other 4 photos are very similar to this), there are countless unidentified microorganisms. They are going to get to the bottom of this.
“I want you to know that they advised me that they are getting a large number of both Pfizer and Moderna vials that are sealed and that are going to be kept on the dry ice, according to protocol and they’re going to start looking at them and replicating their own work.
“This is where a lot of researchers – some of them have replicated their work, like Dr Botha. I have witnessed her on video – live video, showing me the replication of her steps. A number of other doctors have not done that but these doctors have and their plan is that they say they have made contact with a source, they are going to get, in their words, ‘many more vials’ and their going to focus on Moderna a Pfizer and I think that’s a good idea....
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