“Run Xue” Arises in China Under the CCP’s ‘Zero-COVID’ Policy Which Is Studying How To Run Away From China

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https://gnews.org/post/p77i3d79
06/17/2022 Spotlight on China: CCP’s ‘Zero-Covid’ policy is further fueling dissatisfaction with the living environment in China. As a result, a school of thought called “Run Xue” is arising in China which means to study how to run away from China