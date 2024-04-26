Create New Account
👀 RFK Jr on Being Asked to Be Trump’s VP and Winning the 2024 Election
GalacticStorm
👀 RFK Jr on Being Asked to Be Trump’s VP and Winning the 2024 Election · “It did happen and it happened on multiple occasions...All we need to do is to get to 33% to win the election…and I’m close to that in a bunch of states.”



@TheChiefNerd

https://twitter.com/i/status/1783939176377028894

rfk jrrobert kennedy jrpresidential bid 2024

