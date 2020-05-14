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Trace Act - HR-6666 (Testing Reaching and Contacting Everyone)
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34 views • May 14, 2020
See the bill here:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Who is Representative Bobby Rush?
https://www.bing.com/search?q=who+is+representative+Bobby+Rush&FORM=HDRSC1
Look what else he has done! Crooked as the day is long...
https://freebeacon.com/politics/dem-rep-bobby-rush-sued-1-million-collect-unpaid-loan-church-founded/
We MUST STOP this bill. More rights are taken away from everyone.
This is a reality and not a conspiracy.
This will allow individuals to come into your home and remove those they deem necessary and put them in quarantine. (FEMA camps)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Who is Representative Bobby Rush?
https://www.bing.com/search?q=who+is+representative+Bobby+Rush&FORM=HDRSC1
Look what else he has done! Crooked as the day is long...
https://freebeacon.com/politics/dem-rep-bobby-rush-sued-1-million-collect-unpaid-loan-church-founded/
We MUST STOP this bill. More rights are taken away from everyone.
This is a reality and not a conspiracy.
This will allow individuals to come into your home and remove those they deem necessary and put them in quarantine. (FEMA camps)
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