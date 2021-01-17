© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retractable Syringes And Fake TV Vaccinations, What's Going On?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • January 17, 2021
There are difficult times approaching, some governments have passed laws which permit them to detain anyone if they even suspect them of having the Corona-con virus, this is obviously being put in place so that they can round up all the antivax dissenters and Christians who refuse the death JABS..
Covid camps? Put disease ‘carriers’ in DETENTION CENTRES, proposed New York law suggests
https://www.rt.com/usa/511357-new-york-covid-detention-health-bill/
The Greta Reset: Welcome to the UK 2030 - the no petrol, no transport, no freedom of movement Net Zero future
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507177-uk-cars-ban-2030/
DR. VERNON COLEMAN: MAKE NO MISTAKE - THIS IS GENOCIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VxmuRB4J8Ph6/
Social Engineers Use Weaponized Psychology to Push Unproven Vaccines
https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/how-social-engineers-use-weaponized-psychology-to-push-unproven-vaccines/
My videos are also available on Bitchute, just scroll down the page to view the titles.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yB2eCMlMliao/
Covid camps? Put disease ‘carriers’ in DETENTION CENTRES, proposed New York law suggests
https://www.rt.com/usa/511357-new-york-covid-detention-health-bill/
The Greta Reset: Welcome to the UK 2030 - the no petrol, no transport, no freedom of movement Net Zero future
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507177-uk-cars-ban-2030/
DR. VERNON COLEMAN: MAKE NO MISTAKE - THIS IS GENOCIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VxmuRB4J8Ph6/
Social Engineers Use Weaponized Psychology to Push Unproven Vaccines
https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/how-social-engineers-use-weaponized-psychology-to-push-unproven-vaccines/
My videos are also available on Bitchute, just scroll down the page to view the titles.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yB2eCMlMliao/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.