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SPECTROSCOPY ANALYSIS REVEALS 99.5% GRAPHENE OXIDE IN MODERNA VACCINATION VIAL
ORWELL CITY
ORWELL CITY
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1337 views • July 23, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/absorption-signal.html

In a new interview for Palabras y Verdades, La Quinta Columna clarified the doubt about the percentage of graphene oxide in the vaccination vials. When they talked about it being present in 99% or almost 100%, they were referring specifically to what is obtained after analyzing the contents employing the spectroscopy technique. It is not that the whole vial is graphene, but that when the liquid is purified, the signals obtained from this filtrate show that it is 99.5% graphene.

That said. Yesterday we learned that Argentine researchers have analyzed a vial of Moderna's vaccine and also found graphene oxide in it. And also 99.5% by spectroscopy. This is news in progress, and as soon as there's more Orwell City will share it.

If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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5gtranshumanismexperimental vaccinesgraphenemagnetgatela quinta columnagraphene oxideorwell city
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