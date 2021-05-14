FACE MASKS: RISKS AND BENEFITS | Covid-19

Should I, shouldn’t I; should we, shouldn’t we? Will they increase or reduce my risk? Am I duty bound to protect others, or could they increase their risk of infection as well as my own? Even if it doesn’t help against the new coronavirus, will it be seen as an act of solidarity in society’s war against the new enemy? These are among the questions running around many people’s minds when it comes to the voluntary wearing of masks. For countries and environments in which a face covering of some sort is required by law, some will just choose to not venture into these environments.For a quick heads up, the science required to give robust answers to any of these questions is just too limited and too uncertain – hence the variety of opinions on all of these subjects.In this video, Rob Verkerk PhD, ANH founder and multi-disciplinary sustainability scientist, and Meleni Aldridge, ANH executive coordinator, functional medicine and clinical psychoneuroimmunology (cPNI) practitioner, dive into the mask issue.For more information:SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education workFind out how you can become an ANH PATHFINDER and become an active part of making change!▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀Visit our WEBSITE▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀SOCIAL MEDIA▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.SUPPORT OUR WORK▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!