Covid socio-psychopaths rule Western Australia; few lessons learned MVI_8292

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Anthony De Ceglie, Editor-in-Chief, of the Sunday Times in Western
Australia, gives an establishment commentary on lessons to be learnt from the
900-plus days of a state of emergency run by the W.A. government, which is
populated at its highest levels, including the public service, by socio-psychopaths.
His opinion piece has value, but not for the reasons he likely thinks. Note: my
opinions about the character and motives of individuals in officialdom are just
that, and I may be mistaken.