Covid socio-psychopaths rule Western Australia; few lessons learned MVI_8292
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 days ago |
Anthony De Ceglie, Editor-in-Chief, of the Sunday Times in Western Australia, gives an establishment commentary on lessons to be learnt from the 900-plus days of a state of emergency run by the W.A. government, which is populated at its highest levels, including the public service, by socio-psychopaths. His opinion piece has value, but not for the reasons he likely thinks. Note: my opinions about the character and motives of individuals in officialdom are just that, and I may be mistaken.

healthimmune systemmedicinesupplementsnaturopathyemergency powerswestern australiacovid-19natural immunitycovid-19 mismanagement

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
