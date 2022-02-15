President Biden Warned President Putin Severe Costs on Russia To Undertake Further Invasion of Ukraine

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02/12/2022 MSNBC News: The White House is saying that President Biden was clear to President Putin that if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia. The President also reiterated that a further Russia invasion in Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia standing.