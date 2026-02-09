The Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: Assault on American Football and National Identity

The Super Bowl LX halftime show featured Bad Bunny performing in Spanish with Puerto Rican cultural elements during the Seahawks-Patriots game. The set included guest appearances, high-energy reggaeton tracks, and symbolic staging, sparking varied reactions on cultural representation and entertainment value at the 2026 NFL championship event.

