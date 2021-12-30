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Dec29th Canberra Australia Fire at Old Parliament House First Nations Protest
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30 views • December 30, 2021
Dec29th Canberra Australia Fire at Old Parliament House First Nations Protest
MMAMV Australia @MMAMVAUSTRALIA
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/895319121178452
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/248315637385357
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/281886930633665
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/441893044192073
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/2065203610322911
Joel Jammal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfXeIhEGUvY
People are here from Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane so far
Canberra Old Parliament House. We will be here tomorrow and the next day and the next day until the job is done.
Join us!!!
First Nations are taking back parliament.
Uncle Bruce got kidnapped by the corporations agents but was released once served and pressured. Then parliament was served and so Scomo and all his puppets have 21 days to hand over the keys to the rightful owners"
The criminal corporation posing as 'the authorities' here in The Sovereign First Nations have been getting away with bloody murder and covert and overt genocide for far too long. 233 years of genocide here is ENOUGH!! It's time for We the People to stand with full respect and support for The Original Sovereign First Nations People and Land as together we restore the real law. Divine and Natural law for the genuine protection, real world freedom and peace of ALL people, and our living Earth.
We have declared ourselves a party to our People's Treaty here:
And we're also working with our local Original Sovereigns through our People's Peace Alliance to restore the real law, evict the criminal corporations and those that control them, who have laid false claim to authority over 'We the People' and this sacred First Nations Land.
MMAMV Australia @MMAMVAUSTRALIA
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/895319121178452
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/248315637385357
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/281886930633665
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/441893044192073
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/videos/2065203610322911
Joel Jammal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfXeIhEGUvY
People are here from Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane so far
Canberra Old Parliament House. We will be here tomorrow and the next day and the next day until the job is done.
Join us!!!
First Nations are taking back parliament.
Uncle Bruce got kidnapped by the corporations agents but was released once served and pressured. Then parliament was served and so Scomo and all his puppets have 21 days to hand over the keys to the rightful owners"
The criminal corporation posing as 'the authorities' here in The Sovereign First Nations have been getting away with bloody murder and covert and overt genocide for far too long. 233 years of genocide here is ENOUGH!! It's time for We the People to stand with full respect and support for The Original Sovereign First Nations People and Land as together we restore the real law. Divine and Natural law for the genuine protection, real world freedom and peace of ALL people, and our living Earth.
We have declared ourselves a party to our People's Treaty here:
And we're also working with our local Original Sovereigns through our People's Peace Alliance to restore the real law, evict the criminal corporations and those that control them, who have laid false claim to authority over 'We the People' and this sacred First Nations Land.
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