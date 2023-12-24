Create New Account
China Creates A New Covid “Inhalable Vaccine”
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Dec 24, 2023


All the better to kill us with.


China is coming up with more Covid vaccines. Its latest invention is a a dry powder vaccine that you can inhale. There is no such thing as "Covid". It is the flu. Do not take this shit they are pushing in any form. It will kill you.


Source: China Uncensored on YouTube


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MpwUWKofOtOi/

