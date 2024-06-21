BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
374) Guerra Neurológica (e Cognitiva) furtivamente em curso
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
64 followers
0
49 views • 10 months ago

Fonte — Canal Len Ber MD, PSardonicus on X; Junho 06, 2024.

Conversations with Experts: "Brandon Iglesias - CCP is the likely culprit." Recorded June 6, 2024: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC-4balbCtU


Targeted Justice v. Garland podcast

Este é um podcast sobre uma acção judicial extraordinária. A Targeted Justice (uma organização sem fins lucrativos para Indivíduos-Alvo e vítimas da Síndrome de Havana) entrou com uma acção em nome de 18 mandatários no Estado do Texas, em Janeiro de 2023. Logo depois, percebemos o significado histórico deste caso destinado a ir até ao Supremo Tribunal (EUA).

    • (Podcast Series 2023– ): https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29635709/

    • Podcast on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/pt/podcast/targeted-justice-v-garland/id1698550971

    • Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5P242mjhR46OQm5yDY7Kc9

    • Podcast on Tunein: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Arts--Culture-Podcasts/Targeted-Justice-v-Garland-p3777440/


Purge, Clear, and Destroy (Purgar, limpar e destruir) — os 3 métodos de destruir dados sob o padrão NIST SP 800-800, considerado o padrão dourado para a higienização de dados. Datado Feb. 28, 2023 — Difference Between NIST Purge, Clear and Destroy: https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/kb/difference-between-purge-clear-and-destroy.php

AIMS Meeting é o Encontro Internacional Anual de Estudantes de (bio)Medicina, um congresso anual de estudantes sobre Ciências Médicas, considerado a maior conferência Europeia de bioMedicina organizada inteiramente por estudantes em Medicina.

AIMS Meeting – Annual International (Bio)Medical Students Meeting: https://www.aimsmeeting.org/

    • Próximo evento, Abril 16-19t, 2024; Lisbon University, Faculty of Medicine, Biomedical Sciences. Alameda da Universidade, Lisbon, Portugal 1649-004

    • Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIMS_Meeting


Mesogen: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesogen


Mais:

NANOTERROR: VAX, SMART DUST & DEPOP -- DR. ANA MIHALCEA: https://rumble.com/v52ly2f-n-a-n-o-t-e-r-r-o-r-vax-smart-dust-and-depop-dr.-ana-mihalcea.html

Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda: https://www.brighteon.com/7eea8113-05ef-46f0-8238-ef8525527d8c

Canal https://www.youtube.com/@matthew_berman | Ex-OpenAI Employee Reveals TERRIFYING Future of AI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLJJsIy1x44


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
aifutureneurowetwareespionagemguerra neurologicacognitivafurtiva
