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LibreQuest 32 - IDE and ATA/PATA
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11 views • April 07, 2020
NEWS
https://9to5linux.com/mozilla-firefox-75-download-new-features
https://9to5linux.com/pinephone-ubuntu-touch-edition-now-available-for-pre-order
https://www.linux.com/news/linuxcom-weekly-security-advisory-april-7-2006/
INTRO AND OUTRO -
Music by Nathan R Hale - Scanline Driving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvtmnOXLHAk
GET THE SHOW -
LibreQuest Audio
Archive.org
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22LibreQuest%22
Player.fm
https://player.fm/series/internet-archive-2618166
RSS
http://feeds.feedburner.com/archive/Lqwl
PodBean
https://librequest.podbean.com/
LibreQuest Video
PeerTube UK
https://peertube.co.uk/video-channels/librequest_podcast/
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@LibreQuest
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUByWunzPR01ltyHJT2ZVPA
Bittube.tv
https://bittube.tv/profile/LibreQuest
Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/librequest
Social Media Sites
Mastodon
https://mastodon.technology/@librequest
-------
SUPPORT THE SHOW -
Subscribestar
https://www.subscribestar.com/librequest
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24894963
-------
LibreQuest - Gaming
https://www.twitch.tv/librequest
https://9to5linux.com/mozilla-firefox-75-download-new-features
https://9to5linux.com/pinephone-ubuntu-touch-edition-now-available-for-pre-order
https://www.linux.com/news/linuxcom-weekly-security-advisory-april-7-2006/
INTRO AND OUTRO -
Music by Nathan R Hale - Scanline Driving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvtmnOXLHAk
GET THE SHOW -
LibreQuest Audio
Archive.org
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22LibreQuest%22
Player.fm
https://player.fm/series/internet-archive-2618166
RSS
http://feeds.feedburner.com/archive/Lqwl
PodBean
https://librequest.podbean.com/
LibreQuest Video
PeerTube UK
https://peertube.co.uk/video-channels/librequest_podcast/
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@LibreQuest
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUByWunzPR01ltyHJT2ZVPA
Bittube.tv
https://bittube.tv/profile/LibreQuest
Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/librequest
Social Media Sites
Mastodon
https://mastodon.technology/@librequest
-------
SUPPORT THE SHOW -
Subscribestar
https://www.subscribestar.com/librequest
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24894963
-------
LibreQuest - Gaming
https://www.twitch.tv/librequest
Keywords
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