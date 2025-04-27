Mike in the Night E603 - Epstein Body Count Up!, Ukraine is full of Shit, Canada To Become A Dystopian Nightmare, Next weeks News Today, Call ins, Headlines ,

Season 31 E06





Add me on Instagram to call into the show:

https://www.instagram.com/realmikemartins/





SWAG

https://shop-mike-martins-2.creator-spring.com/





Buy Mike A coffee

https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53





Facebook 1

https://www.facebook.com/realmikemartins





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/realmikemartins/





Tik Tok

https://www.tiktok.com/@realmikemartins





Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/@realmikemartins





Facebook 2

https://www.facebook.com/Realmikeinthenight/





Threads

https://www.threads.net/@realmikemartins





Glutithion

Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World

https://neumi.com/MikeintheNight/





Go here for Mike in the NIght!

https://rumble.com/c/realmikemartins





Mike in the Night Archive (Catalog)

https://rumble.com/playlists/dCVLz3LILuw





#mikeinthenight #mikemartins

With over 5k Videos and 1977 Live streams since 2012 Mike has been searching for the truth, in a bustling digital competitive landscape, one man's voice echoed louder than most. Mike Martins, the host of the popular call-in show "Mike in the Night," had become a beacon of truth in an era of uncertainty. Mikes Series, Mike in the Night started in 2016 , With over 500 live streams under his belt, Mike had earned the title of "The Voice of the Commonwealth," a moniker that he wore with pride.

Trends in the Housing Market was the 1st organized live stream by Mike that went on to a impressive 341 episodes , with guests from all over the commonwealth, discussing the takeover of middleclass by money laundering of foreign investors and destroying the fabric of wester civilization, Via Inflation , Money Laundering and corrupt politicians , and rigged elections

It all began on a modest YouTube channel, where Mike's genuine passion for uncovering the truth and providing a platform for unheard voices drew an ever-growing audience. "Mike in the Night" was more than just a show; it was a movement, a source of hope for those who yearned for honest discussions and uncensored news.





As the popularity of the show never took off , so did the challenges. The powers that be were not always fond of Mike's candid approach to reporting. Shadow bans and platform restrictions became an unfortunate reality, forcing Mike to adapt and find new homes for his broadcast.





First came the migration to Odysee after 6 Youtube suspensions , a platform that promised more freedom and less interference. It was a welcome change, but the battle against censorship and shadow banning was far from over. The show's reach continued to grow, and with it, the pressure to find a platform that would respect Mike's mission.





Next on the journey was Rumble on a second try after not being able to stream in 2020 , a platform that seemed promising, with its commitment to free speech. For a while, it felt like Mike had found a stable home. But as the show's popularity dwindled so did the challenges. The constant struggle against shadow bans and restrictions wore on and competing with rumble hero's , and Mike knew he needed to keep searching for a platform that would at least allow him to be found.





Mike in the Night!, Mike Martins, Breaking News, Headlines, Current Events, World News, Local News, Global Updates, Top Stories, News Alert, Politics, Business News, Technology, Health Watch, Science News, Environment, Economy, Social Issues, Sports News, Entertainment, Weather Update, Breaking Developments, Investigative Report, Opinion Piece, Analysis, Feature Story, Media Watch, Journalism, Fact Check, Press Release, Press Conference, News In Brief, Live Coverage, Journalistic Integrity.