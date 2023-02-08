Introduction to the series - Know lies in order to know truth - Martin Gustavsson and HeddaHenrik

00:00 Presentation of Martin and Henrik5:00 Why look for the difference between lies and the truth?

6:00 About advanced and simplified models to draw correct conclusions.

10:10 In short what this education will be dealing with.





Accidentally I have a lot about cognitive dissonance today:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/7tells





Mirrored from Martin's channel on:

https://swebbtube.se/w/hJn45LN1RMpiE13Ryceph7









Next Tuesday we will be live-streaming at 19:19 Swedish time on Odysee, if everything goes as planed:



