Introduction to the series - Know lies in order to know truth - Martin Gustavsson and HeddaHenrik

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00:00 Presentation of Martin and Henrik5:00 Why look for the difference between lies and the truth?
6:00 About advanced and simplified models to draw correct conclusions.
10:10 In short what this education will be dealing with.
Accidentally I have a lot about cognitive dissonance today:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/7tells
Mirrored from Martin's channel on:
https://swebbtube.se/w/hJn45LN1RMpiE13Ryceph7
Next Tuesday we will be live-streaming at 19:19 Swedish time on Odysee, if everything goes as planed: