Nord Stream 2 Bombshell, Twitter Execs Under Fire, and Satanic Pop Stars | The New American TV

Seymour Hersh cracks open the Nord Stream 2 story with a bombshell report. Devil worshipping pop stars rack up Grammys. Is American culture on a Highway to Hell?
Selwyn Duke checks in to take a closer look, as Daniel Natal breaks down the news with Rebecca Terrell for today’s episode of The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell.
Also featured: Arpa-H explained, Legislative Analysis, The Twitter Files and much more.
