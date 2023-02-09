Create New Account
Nord Stream 2 Bombshell, Twitter Execs Under Fire, and Satanic Pop Stars | The New American TV
The New American
Published 20 hours ago |

Seymour Hersh cracks open the Nord Stream 2 story with a bombshell report. Devil worshipping pop stars rack up Grammys. Is American culture on a Highway to Hell?


Selwyn Duke checks in to take a closer look, as Daniel Natal breaks down the news with Rebecca Terrell for today’s episode of The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell.


Also featured: Arpa-H explained, Legislative Analysis, The Twitter Files and much more.


Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

