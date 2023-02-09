Nord Stream 2 Bombshell, Twitter Execs Under Fire, and Satanic Pop Stars | The New American TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seymour Hersh cracks open the Nord Stream 2 story with a bombshell report. Devil worshipping pop stars rack up Grammys. Is American culture on a Highway to Hell?
Selwyn Duke checks in to take a closer look, as Daniel Natal breaks down the news with Rebecca Terrell for today’s episode of The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell.
Also featured: Arpa-H explained, Legislative Analysis, The Twitter Files and much more.
Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com