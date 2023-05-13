James Bond UNDER REVIEW! Futuristic BOOK BURNING is here

Glenn Beck





May 12, 2023





‘There is more than one way to burn a book, and the world is full of people running around with lit matches,’ Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451, once wrote. And now, the far-left is proving that futuristic book burning — using methods without flames — is here. In this clip, Glenn reveals the most recent ways the left is censoring past, written works — from James Bond novels and Road Dahl classics to Dr. Seuss stories. Plus, he reads Bradbury’s warning for future generations and asks an important question: ‘What are we DOING gang?!’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVs3CS2dbFU