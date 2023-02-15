Create New Account
WITNESS Train derailment causing ‘WAR ZONE’ scenes in Ohio
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Feb 14, 2023


After a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, officials urged residents to evacuate the area due to fears of a large explosion. Crews then conducted a ‘controlled release’ of the chemicals, NPR reports. But the danger and devastation to the area is far from over. Katlyn Schwarzaelder, a small business owner who evacuated herself and as many animals possible, joins Glenn to describe how East Palestine now looks like a ‘war zone.’ She details the physical symptoms felt when returning to the area and describes how the EPA apparently is telling residents all is ‘fine…’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQ2dV7hwoOc

Keywords
current eventsepaexplosiontoxinsglenn beckohiosymptomsdevastationevacuatedwar zoneeast palestinecontrolled releasekatlyn schwarzaelderhazardous chemicalsall is fine

