NAZIS TROOPS MURDERING JEWS IN UCRAINE WAKEUP!

INSANE! THE FOURTH REICH IS ALIVE AND WELL IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD NOW! SHEER HATRED HAS GRIPPED THE WORLD AS WE SPEED FURTHER INTO THE WICKED TRIBULATION. A PERSON WOULD HAVE TO BE A FULL NOT TO BELIEVE IN BIBLICAL PROPHECY. THE BIBLE WARNS THIS WILL BE THE MOST WICKED TIME IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY. NOW WRONG HAS BECOME RIGHT AND RIGHT HAS BECOME WRONG. NO ON GIVES A DAMN ABOUT OTHERS AND HELL ON EARTH IS HERE. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. INNOCENT HUMANS WILL BE MARCHED INTO ONE WAY FEMA CAMPS IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE.