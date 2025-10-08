They Said It Was for Defense. It Was for Control.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From ancient Rome to the streets of Boston, a timeless formula has always demanded the same price: liberty. The founders didn’t discover this danger - they recognized the pattern. They had seen it in the history books, and they knew the tragedy in Boston was its predictable result.
Path to Liberty: October 8, 2025