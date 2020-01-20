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AMV Happy Sugar Life Cradles
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5 views • January 20, 2020
Be "Happy" in "Life" it'll make you "Effective". Enjoy the video.
Anime Used:
Happy Sugar Life
Song Used:
Track: Sub Urban - Cradles [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/Hn4sfC2PbhI
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/CradlesYO
And a SPECIAL shout out to:
SBQ amv- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4lC...
His AMV's are all good. You should see the one he put together for this song. Maybe decide which is better. You be the judge. And with that....
I'll pass. See ya next time.
Anime Used:
Happy Sugar Life
Song Used:
Track: Sub Urban - Cradles [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/Hn4sfC2PbhI
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/CradlesYO
And a SPECIAL shout out to:
SBQ amv- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4lC...
His AMV's are all good. You should see the one he put together for this song. Maybe decide which is better. You be the judge. And with that....
I'll pass. See ya next time.
Keywords
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