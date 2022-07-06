What Bitcoin + Lightning Network Produce -- Snail Money Western Union DESTRUCTION

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There is no doubt that bitcoin is going to take out the middleman, the snail mail money networks like Western Union. The lightning Network not only transmits much more quickly, but also at fractions of a penny versus the 30 to 40% my maid was charged to send her money home to El Salvador.
Moneygram and Wetsern Union's days are over, just like snail mail and letters were destroyed by email.