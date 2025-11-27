© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dancing with the Stars 2025 Season 34 Winner & Finale Highlights
Description
The 2025 season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars concluded with a thrilling winner announcement. Watch the best moments, judges’ reactions, and fan celebrations as the champions take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Join us for exclusive recaps and interviews from the season’s top dancers.
Hashtags
#DancingWithTheStars #DWTS2025 #Season34 #MirrorballTrophy #DanceFinale #RealityTV #DanceCompetition #DWTS #CelebrityDancers