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Is this just really about neo-Nazis & United States Bioweapon labs in Ukraine?
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111 views • March 07, 2022
The Russia and Ukraine conflict of course is today's largest story. The main-stream media keeps pushing the narrative that Putin is having his soldiers kill innocent adults and children. But is that true since we are not being shown any video evidence to support that claim? The freedom trucker convoy is also now officially just outside of Washington D.C.. Everyone is wondering if those protestors will have any success against the Brandon administration. We also watch some very crazy video footage of a shooting ambush on a group of Sky News reporters. Those subjects and additionally more are discussed on this latest episode.
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Credits:
French Journalist says the Ukrainian Government is ‘definitely’ targeting/bombing its own citizens.
https://rumble.com/vwkad1-french-journalist-says-the-ukrainian-government-is-definitely-targetingbomb.html
Crazy Video Shows ‘Sky News’ Team Attacked in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwgtie-crazy-video-shows-sky-news-team-attacked-in-ukraine.html
TRUMP TELLS WHOLE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT UKRAINE IN FRONT OF PRESIDENT ZELENSKY!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INcfOncVVdfe/
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il Donaldo Trumpo
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Richard Citizen Journalist
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If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
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Credits:
French Journalist says the Ukrainian Government is ‘definitely’ targeting/bombing its own citizens.
https://rumble.com/vwkad1-french-journalist-says-the-ukrainian-government-is-definitely-targetingbomb.html
Crazy Video Shows ‘Sky News’ Team Attacked in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwgtie-crazy-video-shows-sky-news-team-attacked-in-ukraine.html
TRUMP TELLS WHOLE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT UKRAINE IN FRONT OF PRESIDENT ZELENSKY!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INcfOncVVdfe/
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
The Kate Awakening Channel
https://t.me/thekateawakening
il Donaldo Trumpo
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Gonzalo Lira
https://t.me/realCRP
DavidNinoRodriguez
https://t.me/ninoscorner
Screw Big Gov
https://t.me/ScrewBigGov
Brian Cates - Political Columnist
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
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