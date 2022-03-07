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Is this just really about neo-Nazis & United States Bioweapon labs in Ukraine?
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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111 views • March 07, 2022
The Russia and Ukraine conflict of course is today's largest story. The main-stream media keeps pushing the narrative that Putin is having his soldiers kill innocent adults and children. But is that true since we are not being shown any video evidence to support that claim? The freedom trucker convoy is also now officially just outside of Washington D.C.. Everyone is wondering if those protestors will have any success against the Brandon administration. We also watch some very crazy video footage of a shooting ambush on a group of Sky News reporters. Those subjects and additionally more are discussed on this latest episode.

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Credits:

French Journalist says the Ukrainian Government is ‘definitely’ targeting/bombing its own citizens.
https://rumble.com/vwkad1-french-journalist-says-the-ukrainian-government-is-definitely-targetingbomb.html

Crazy Video Shows ‘Sky News’ Team Attacked in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwgtie-crazy-video-shows-sky-news-team-attacked-in-ukraine.html

TRUMP TELLS WHOLE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT UKRAINE IN FRONT OF PRESIDENT ZELENSKY!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INcfOncVVdfe/

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Keywords
newspoliticsprotestrussiabidennaziputinrepublicanukraineamericanbioweaponconvoytruckers
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