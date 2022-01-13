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The PBS Frontline Version of my Video
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10 views • January 13, 2022
So you think PBS is a straight forward without bias. Think again!
Rather than use my video that I gave to them per fair use, they used it, but talked over it. And they talked over it with their propaganda/agenda. Of course, since the Bundys have been vindicated you cannot find this on PBS Frontline YouTube anymore.
Read more here http://onfreedomroad.com/index.php?me...
Come On America, Fight for YOUR FREEDOM!
This video extracted from my downloaded PBS Frontline show from May of 2017
Rather than use my video that I gave to them per fair use, they used it, but talked over it. And they talked over it with their propaganda/agenda. Of course, since the Bundys have been vindicated you cannot find this on PBS Frontline YouTube anymore.
Read more here http://onfreedomroad.com/index.php?me...
Come On America, Fight for YOUR FREEDOM!
This video extracted from my downloaded PBS Frontline show from May of 2017
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