The Creepy Line [2018 - M.A. Taylor]
Published a day ago

https://youtu.be/0v6KBGr5IzY https://tubitv.com/movies/505732/the-creepy-line


The Creepy Line reveals the stunning degree to which society is manipulated by Google and Facebook and blows the lid off the remarkably subtle – hence powerful – manner in which they do it. Offering first-hand accounts, scientific experiments and detailed analysis, the film examines what is at risk when these tech titans have free reign to utilize the public’s most private and personal data.

