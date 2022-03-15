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Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov: We will solve the problem
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21 views • March 15, 2022
Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov: We will solve the problem – and the solution will be to no longer depend on our Western partners, be it governments or companies that are acting as tools of Western political aggression against Russia instead of pursuing the interests of their businesses. We will make sure that we never again find ourselves in a similar situation and that neither some Uncle Sam nor anybody else can make decisions aimed at destroying our economy. We will find a way to eliminate this dependence. We should have done it long ago.
(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following talks with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Antalya, March 10, 2022)”
(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following talks with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Antalya, March 10, 2022)”
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